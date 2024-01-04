South Africa's ex-leader Thabo Mbeki alive - foundation

South Africa's former President, Thabo Mbeki, is alive and in good health, according to a statement from his foundation.

The announcement comes in response to widespread misinformation circulating on social media, falsely claiming the demise of the prominent leader.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation categorically denied the reports and sought to reassure the public about the former president's well-being. "We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure the public that President Mbeki is in good health," the foundation stated.

Emphasizing the importance of responsible engagement with online information, especially during times when misinformation can rapidly spread, the foundation urged caution.

This incident marks not the first time that Thabo Mbeki has been the subject of false news reports. In 2021, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, social media falsely claimed his demise, highlighting the need for vigilance and fact-checking in the era of rapidly circulating misinformation.

Thabo Mbeki, who succeeded South Africa's first black president, Nelson Mandela, served as the nation's second democratically elected president from 1999 until 2008.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation's prompt response seeks to dispel any unwarranted concerns about the former president's health and emphasizes the importance of accurate and responsible information dissemination.