Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ghana's Chef Faila Abdul Razak begins GWR cook-a-thon attempt

Ghana's Chef Faila Abdul Razak begins GWR cook-a-thon attempt
Ghana's chef Abdul-Razak Failatu attempts to break the Guinness World Record of the longest cooking marathon   -  
Copyright © africanews
@ghonetv
By Kwabena Adu Gyamfi

Ghana

A Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak has embarked on a cooking marathon endeavour at the Hotel in Tamale, the northern part of the West African country.

The event commenced precisely at midnight on January 1st and has Chef Faila fervently dedicated to an uninterrupted culinary marathon lasting an impressive five days.

Chef Faila's commitment to showcasing her culinary prowess and unwavering resilience is evident throughout this extended cook-a-thon. Faila aims to surpass the current record of 119 hours and 57 minutes, steadfastly pushing herself to cook for 120 hours or more.

This extraordinary undertaking is not merely a display of Chef Faila's culinary skills; it seeks to establish a new benchmark in the realm of gastronomy.

The aim is to not only elevate Chef Faila's culinary standing but also to place the nation on the global culinary map.

In a recent update on culinary milestones, Afua Asantewaa concluded her remarkable attempt at the longest sing-a-thon marathon, achieving a noteworthy record of 126 hours and 52 minutes.

The anticipation now surrounds the confirmation from Guinness World Records, adding an extra layer of accomplishment to her feat.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..