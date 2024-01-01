Ghana's Chef Faila Abdul Razak begins GWR cook-a-thon attempt

A Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak has embarked on a cooking marathon endeavour at the Hotel in Tamale, the northern part of the West African country.

The event commenced precisely at midnight on January 1st and has Chef Faila fervently dedicated to an uninterrupted culinary marathon lasting an impressive five days.

Chef Faila's commitment to showcasing her culinary prowess and unwavering resilience is evident throughout this extended cook-a-thon. Faila aims to surpass the current record of 119 hours and 57 minutes, steadfastly pushing herself to cook for 120 hours or more.

All the best

to Faila on her GWR cook-a-thon attempt👏🏽#FAILACOOKATHON https://t.co/jaN7UrLCEv — Fati. (@Teemah433) January 1, 2024

This extraordinary undertaking is not merely a display of Chef Faila's culinary skills; it seeks to establish a new benchmark in the realm of gastronomy.

The aim is to not only elevate Chef Faila's culinary standing but also to place the nation on the global culinary map.

All the way from Ghana 🇬🇭is our renowned chef Faila who has swt off to break the longest cook-a-thon. We wish her well.

Ghana is behind you#FAILACOOKATHONhttps://t.co/EuyPeVCjUj — HASHTAG🃏🦍 (@AbeikuSZN) January 1, 2024

In a recent update on culinary milestones, Afua Asantewaa concluded her remarkable attempt at the longest sing-a-thon marathon, achieving a noteworthy record of 126 hours and 52 minutes.

The anticipation now surrounds the confirmation from Guinness World Records, adding an extra layer of accomplishment to her feat.