Sudanese Volunteers Offer Free Education to War-Displaced Children

In Sudan, volunteers have established educational tents to provide free schooling for children displaced by the armed conflict which has been raging in this East African country.

Students from Red Sea University launched an initiative to offer lessons, persisting despite a fundamental lack of resources.

"From the beginning, we teach kids drawing, and then they learn reading, Arabic and basic knowledge of computers. One of the teachers is trying to teach children English. We don't have blackboards, notebooks or other basic teaching tools, but we will continue teaching these kids and not give up," explained Amna Ismail, student volunteer, Red Sea University.

"We learn how to tell stories, spell words and read. Teachers also organize all kinds of games and activities. We all love to participate," shared Ihassan Mohamed, displaced child.

Port Sudan, located on the east coast of the country, is considered one of the comparatively safer areas where displaced individuals have sought refuge.

In the northern part of the city, a sanctuary accommodates nearly 500 displaced people from over 100 families nationwide, with 120 of them being children.

"Teachers give us lessons in the tent. Sometimes, we also study and receive trainings at the dormitory. Although I still need to help my mom collect water and do chores, I'm still very happy to study and take part in art shows. I'm glad that the performances can make people happy, and I've learned a lot from them, too," added Nimah Mohamed, displaced child.

Since the onset of fighting in April, over 6.7 million people have been rendered homeless, with half of them being children who have often been denied access to education.