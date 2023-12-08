Halle Berry describes creative freedom with her production company as 'empowering'

Halle Berry chatted about her production company and who her favorite co-stars have been over the years during a Q+A session Wednesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Oscar-winning actor took part in the event at the event at the Red Sea Film Festival. She discussed the creative freedom of having her own production company "Halle Holly," which she runs with Holly Jeter.

She said having her own company has "moved my needle because now I get to decide what projects I do."

"I get to create my own opportunities and that is amazing to have arrived at this point and still be here and still be working in the industry in this way and making my own decisions and choices. It's really empowering," she said.

Berry's directorial debut "Bruised" came out on Netflix in 2020, which she said was a learning curve.

"When I did 'Bruised' - nightmare producers; now I get to decide who I work with, and I've learned so much from that movie. I learned who not to work with. I learned what to look for, what not to do," she said.

Berry was also asked who her favorite co-stars have been in her career. She went with Penélope Cruz, with whom she starred in "Gothika" in 2003.

"You know when you fall in love with someone, even if it's a woman, you just fall in love with who they are as a person. I just loved her from the minute I met her. Yeah. She's my number one," she smiled.

The Red Sea International Film Festival runs through 9th December.