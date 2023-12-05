Egypt: EDEX 2023 showcases cutting-edge defence and armaments technologies

Egypt is hosting the 3rd International Exhibition for Defence and Military Industries (EDEX 2023) from 4 to 7 December.

The exhibition will be held at the Cairo International Exhibition Centre under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, Supreme Commander of the Egyptian Armed Forces. More than 400 companies from 46 countries are taking part in the event.

Tariq Al-Khatib, head of the technical sector at Egyptian International Optics, explained that with all the events currently taking place, "many countries are striving to ensure their security, particularly in the areas of surveillance, safeguarding installations and fortifying borders."

The show features 22 pavilions representing countries including the United States, China, India, France and Germany.

Major companies specialising in defence and security systems are also present, from air defence to shipbuilding and cybersecurity.

On his stand, Ciro Granato, representative of Santor Security, presented a device known as the "Harp Speech Protector". The aim is to reduce the risk of eavesdropping during face-to-face meetings and to prevent eavesdropping. The device is designed for use by governments and certain companies, and is now used by the presidents and prime ministers of a number of countries.