Abéché military base handover marks shift in French involvement in Chad

In Chad, the withdrawal of French armed forces continues, with the military base in Abéché set to be handed over this Saturday according to French media reports.

For several days, French military equipment has been gradually removed, but the official ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, 11.

Following the decision made by Chadian authorities to terminate defense and security cooperation agreements on November 28, the withdrawal of the forces stationed in the country began promptly.

The Minister of Armed Forces and Veterans, Issakha Maloua Djamous, traveled from N'Djamena and arrived at the Abéché military base on Friday afternoon local time, aboard a military aircraft sent for the occasion.

Following the departure of fighter jets from the Adji Kosseï base on December 10 and the subsequent evacuation of the Faya base, it is now Abéché's turn to be "liberated," as stated by Aziz Mahamat Saleh, the Minister of Infrastructure.

In the city, crowds gathered along the road, cheering as the minister passed by, accompanied by joyous ululations and shouts of celebration.