Niger: Commision recommends 5-year transition period to civilian rule

A commission in junta-led Niger has recommended a five-year transition timeframe back to civilian rule. Back in 2023 when the military seized power ousting Mohamed Bazoum, the junta suggested three years for the transition, which ECOWAS rejected.

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso left the bloc after political disagreements.

The president of the commission said a new charter would be created allowing for two to five political parties. He added that junta officials would be able to participate in future votes.

The commission also chose to promote Brigadier General Abdourahamane Tiani, the junta leader who led Niger’s presidential guard before the coup, to the rank of army general.

For its work, the commission consulted with hundreds of delegates; among them were lawyers, architects and teachers. Political parties were not involved.

The junta will make the final call on the transition timeline after receiving the commission’s report.