Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tunisia: trade unionists protest over 4 members' arrest

Protesters chant slogans during a demonstration called by the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT) in Tunisia's second city of Sfax. 18/02/2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
IMED HADDAD/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Tunisia

Tunisia's main trade union organisation, UGTT, on Wednesday protested in Sfax against the arrest of four of its members on Monday.

The arrests on Monday evening include the union's regional secretary general Youssef Aouadni, and three other members.

Speaking at the protest, the UGTT's deputy secretary general Sami Tahri said the arrests were made on political rather than judicial decisions. 

"Our demands are clear: the immediate release of the detainees and the examination of the cases by the competent courts," said Tahri. "We have confidence in justice."

In a statement on Tuesday, the UGTT said the arrests were aimed at harassing trade unionists and undermining the trade union centre.

The UGTT has been at the forefront of several protests this year against President Kais Saied, who seized wide-ranging powers in 2021 and has since cracked down on political opponents.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..