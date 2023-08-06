Tunisia union leaders demand action on migration and economy

The head of Tunisia's largest trade union has demanded Western nations do more to support migrants who are continuing to arrive in Libya after Tunisian authorities began a mass expulsion in early July.

Chief of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), Noureddine Taboubi was speaking at a political rally in Sfax.

"The West must understand that we are not its border guards," he said.

"They colonised Africa and other countries for many years. It is about time to implement real development so people can live in dignity and prosperity in their countries."

Around 250 UGTT members had gathered in Sfax to commemorate the death of activists in 1947, during the French protectorate in Tunisia.

Taboubi also questioned whether Tunisia's new Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, appointed by President Kais Saied on 1 August, would have any real power and said the country should better reflect its society's many elements.

"The point is not in changing faces but in changing policies and strategies," said Taboubi.

"Does the prime minister have the power to take decisions? Will he be open to the components of the society to overcome the difficulties and challenges in our country?"

Kais Saied, who was democratically elected in October 2019, seized all powers on 25 July 2021 and has governed since then by presidential decree. He can dismiss his head of government or ministers at any time.

Tunisia currently faces shortages and is running out of cash after being strangled by a debt of 80 percent of GDP and a policy of the state buying basic products before putting them back on the market at subsidised prices.