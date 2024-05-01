Tunisia: Unless “conditions” are met, main opposition coalition to boycott presidential polls

The head of Tunisia’s main opposition coalition said Tuesday (Apr. 30) his group won’t take part in the country’s upcoming presidential poll unless certain conditions for what he called fair elections are met.

Ahmed Nejib Chebbi laid out the National Salvation front's prerequisites for presenting a candidate.

They include allowing the Ennahdha political party to reopen its headquarters, guaranteeing the independence of the electoral commission and freeing imprisoned politicians.

Ennahdha’s headquarters were shut down a year ago, and its leader Rached Ghannouchi – a former parliament speaker – was sentenced to 15 months in prison on charges of glorifying terrorism. His supporters say the charge is politically driven.

More than 20 political opponents have been charged or detained since president Kaies Saied consolidated power in 2021 by suspending parliament which was dominated by the opposition. He went on to change the country’s Constitution through a referendum the following year.

Under the constitutional changes he introduced, the president can appoint members of the electoral authority as well as magistrates.

Saied, a former law professor is expected to run in the presidential election, even though he hasn’t announced his candidacy.

The election date remains unknown but is believed to take place by October this year.