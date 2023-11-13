Welcome to Africanews

DRC: scientific institute reports intense volcanic activity

Workers dig at the foot of the Nyiragongo volcano between Masisi Territory and the town of Goma on March 30, 2022, North Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.   -  
Copyright © africanews
ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The Goma Volcano Observatory (GVO), the scientific institute in charge of monitoring Nyiragongo and Nyamuragira volcanoes, has said that there has been intense lava lake activity in the central crater of the latter since November 4th but noted that the situation is not critical.

The activity is said to be concentrated in its crater at a depth of around twenty meters, according to the statement.

Nyamuragira is a volcano located in the western end of the Virunga volcanic province, in North Kivu.

Its last major eruption was in 2011 - its biggest eruption in 100 years.

Given these observations, the GVO said the alert level remains yellow, and to this end, the population is asked to remain calm and vigilant.

There are currently no threats to the city of Goma, where around 670,000 people live according to UN estimates.

Although, this comes at a time were the region is afflicted by ongoing armed conflicts between the M23 armed group and Congolese government forces which has intensified since early October, particularly north of Goma, according to NGO Human Rights Watch.

The UN's International Organization for Migration reports a striking 6.9 million displaced people across the country the highest number recorded yet.

Additional sources • Nadia Colombe Gbané

