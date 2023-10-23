17 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza from Egypt

Egypt
For the second day in a row, trucks carrying aid have crossed from Egypt into war-torn Gaza, as Israel intensified strikes on the Palestinian enclave in the war sparked by Hamas's bloody attack.
Seventeen aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt on Sunday, to provide assistance to the Palestinian territory, which has been bombarded and besieged by Israel since the beginning of the conflict with Hamas, as reported by an AFP correspondent.
On Saturday, after the first convoy of 20 trucks passed through, the UN estimated that the cargo was only equivalent to 4% of Gaza's daily imports before the start of the war. They also stated that at least 100 trucks per day would be needed for the 2.4 million Gazans, half of whom are children, who are deprived of essential supplies.
