Madagascar: Opposition candidates protest "institutional coup"

In Madagascar, proponents of a coalition consisting of 11 opposition contenders in the presidential election came together for a protest in Antananarivo, while supporters of incumbent president and candidate Andry Rajoelina assembled to show their support for him.

"We are here to support candidate Rajoelina, who is number 3. I support him because he has built a lot of infrastructure. And on top of that, they care about young people and the most disadvantaged."

The Malagasy opposition, which has been protesting for over two weeks against what they have dubbed an institutional coup d'état ahead of next month's presidential election, vowed to keep up the pressure in the streets. The High Constitutional Court had rejected three appeals calling for Rajoelina's candidacy to be invalidated for not having Malagasy nationality, whom according to June press reports had become a naturalized French citizen in 2014.

"We are calling for the elections to be organised in a sound, fair and transparent manner, accepted by everyone, with an independent national electoral commission (CENI), a new CENI, the government will change and a new special electoral court."

"Firstly, we do not accept the fact that our country is run by foreigners. And secondly, they must change the Independent National Electoral Commission and the High Constitutional Court. And finally, they should postpone the election."

The High Constitutional Court, on Thursday ordered the postponement of the first round, initially scheduled for November 9, to November 16 after a candidate suffered a facial injury. The second round is scheduled for December 20.