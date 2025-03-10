Gabon's interim president to face three challengers in presidential poll

Gabon’s interim President Brice Oligui Nguema is to face three challengers in presidential polls due to take place on 12 April.

The official list was published by the interior minister on Sunday, one day after the deadline for candidature.

Nineteen others were rejected, but they were given 72 hours in which to lodge an appeal with the Constitutional Court.

Nguema seized power in a 2023 military coup that ended the long-standing rule of his predecessor Ali Bongo and his family.

There has been much speculation about whether Nguema would seek to remain in power after a new constitution published last year did not bar him from standing.

The charter was overwhelmingly approved by the people of Gabon in a referendum, with the military authorities saying it would be a stepping stone to democratic rule.

His main challenger is seen as Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze, Ali Bongo's last Prime Minister.

Nguema will also face Doctor Stéphane Germain Iloko, a former executive of the Gabonese Democratic Party, PDG, which dominated politics from 1961 to 2023.

The final candidate is Joseph Lapensée Essigone, a lawyer and tax inspector.

All four are running as independents with campaigning scheduled to begin on 29 March.