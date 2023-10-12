Niger: the UN “regrets” the order to expel its representative

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "deeply regrets" the order to expel the UN coordinator in Niger given by the military regime, which will "hinder" humanitarian operations, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

This expulsion of Louise Aubin, requested within 72 hours by the regime resulting from a coup d'état in July, "will hinder the ability of the UN to fulfill its mandate and disrupt essential work" in Niger where "4, 3 million people need humanitarian aid, mainly women and children,” insisted Stéphane Dujarric, adding that this order was contrary to international rules applicable to United Nations representatives.

The regime in Niger on Wednesday ordered the UN coordinator in this country, Canadian Louise Aubin, to leave it within three days, denouncing in particular the " obstructions" of the United Nations to its international recognition. He had previously denounced the "perfidious actions" of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for, according to him, hindering the participation of the representative of Niger in this event and "undermining any effort to end the crisis".

Appointed to her position as coordinator in January 2021, Louise Aubin "has exemplarily led the United Nations system in Niger to provide, impartially and tirelessly, humanitarian and development assistance, in accordance with the Development Plan national" , assured Stéphane Dujarric on Wednesday.

“The Secretary-General reiterates the unwavering commitment of the United Nations to remain and act in the service of the people of Niger, through the continuation of humanitarian and development operations ,” he added.