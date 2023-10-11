Nigeria proposes new social media regulations

The Nigerian President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has unveiled a bill aimed at regulating digital platforms.

The proposed legislation, which has been submitted to the National Assembly, seeks to repeal and reenact the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act, CAP L11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

During a meeting at the commission's headquarters with Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Balarabe Ilelah, the Director-General of the NBC, referred to social media as a "monster" and emphasized the need for this bill.

He explained that the existing law does not provide the NBC with the authority to oversee and regulate social media platforms.

Ilelah informed the public that "a bill for an act to repeal and amend the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) act has been read for the first time on the floor of the National Assembly."

Highlighting the pressing issue of social media, Ilelah explained, "One of our major problems now is social media. Unless there is a law that allows NBC to address social media issues, the problem will persist in our daily lives in this country." Local media reported.

Ilelah disclosed that in 2023, the NBC had issued 1,238 warnings, and six different stations had faced penalties for violations of existing regulations.