Tanzanian students missing in Israel following Hamas attack

Tanzania's embassy in Israel is intensifying efforts to locate two Tanzanian students who are reportedly missing in the aftermath of the recent Hamas attack in the region.

Ambassador Alex Kallua, told the BBC that the embassy has been tirelessly working to establish contact with approximately 350 Tanzanian nationals in various parts of Israel, the majority of whom are students pursuing their educational aspirations.

Ambassador Kallua expressed deep concern over the safety of two Tanzanian students believed to be in the affected area of south Israel. He disclosed, "We have learned that there are two students unaccounted for in the southern region of Israel, where the security situation remains precarious.

These two young individuals were actively engaged in an internship program focused on agri-business studies."

Despite the concerning situation, Ambassador Kallua remained optimistic, saying, "We have reason to believe that the two missing students are safe, and our utmost priority is to ensure their well-being. The embassy is diligently monitoring the ongoing situation to ensure the safety of all Tanzanian nationals residing in Israel."

The Tanzanian embassy in Israel further revealed that there are approximately 350 Tanzanian citizens currently residing in the country, with a significant portion, around 260 individuals, actively pursuing agricultural programs as part of their educational journey.

As the search for the missing students continues, both Tanzanian and Israeli authorities are cooperating to provide assistance and ensure the safe return of the two young scholars. The Tanzanian embassy remains committed to the welfare of its citizens in Israel during this challenging time.