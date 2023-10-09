Night time explosions in Gaza amid Israeli strikes

Explosions lit up the night sky of Gaza City early on Monday on the second night of Israeli airstrikes on the strip.

Rockets were also seen being launched from the territory.

The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack, as the military tried to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The toll passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

Israel has hit more than 800 targets in Gaza so far, its military said, including airstrikes that levelled much of the town of Beit Hanoun in the enclave’s northeast corner.