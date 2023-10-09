Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Night time explosions in Gaza amid Israeli strikes

Cleared   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

West Bank

Explosions lit up the night sky of Gaza City early on Monday on the second night of Israeli airstrikes on the strip.

Rockets were also seen being launched from the territory.

The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack, as the military tried to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The toll passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

Israel has hit more than 800 targets in Gaza so far, its military said, including airstrikes that levelled much of the town of Beit Hanoun in the enclave’s northeast corner.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..