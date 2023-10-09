Israel-Hamas war: international community responds

As the war between Israel and Hamas reached its third day, the regional and international communities stepped up their response on Monday.

The Secretary General for the Arab League Aboul Gheit, who travelled to Moscow on Sunday, spoke alongside Russian diplomatic chief Sergei Lavrov, calling for "a just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict".

"Russia and the Arab League, all members of this organization, can and should contribute to solving problems, first of all, ending the bloodshed and suffering of civilians," Lavrov said, during his meeting with Gheit on Monday.

Meanwhile, Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sissi was in talks with regional counterparts.

Sissi and Emirati president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyane "agreed to intensify discussions and diplomatic efforts" with a view to "halting the current military escalation", according to the Egyptian Presidency.

The United Arab Emirates recently recognised the State of Israel.

The Egyptian president also held talks with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah II of Jordan, one of the first two Arab countries, along with Egypt, to establish relations with Israel, putting an end to the state of war with the Israeli neighbour several decades ago.

Sissi also held talks with, among others, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel.

EU foreign ministers have scheduled an "emergency meeting" to discuss the situation Tuesday.