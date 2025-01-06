Welcome to Africanews

Orthodox Christians mark Christmas eve in the West Bank

Patriarch Theophilos III, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, center, arrives at the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born   -  
Copyright © africanews
Maya Alleruzzo/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Christmas holidays

Orthodox Christians gathered in Bethlehem in the West Bank on Monday, marking Christmas Eve; unlike other branches of Christianity, the Orthodox Church marks Christmas on 7th January.

The Orthodox Church uses the Julian calendar for its liturgical schedule, whereas other Christian groups follow the Gregorian calendar launched by Pope Gregory XIII in 1500.

During the service, the Greek Orthodox patriarch of Jerusalem was welcomed by the faithful in the city’s Manger Square.

It was a discreet event, with those who gathered marching with whistles amid streets with very few decorations.

It marks the second time Orthodox Christians are observing Christmas under the shadow of the conflict in Gaza, not far away.

The war has been raging for more than a year, with no ceasefire deal appearing to be in sight.

