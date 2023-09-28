Putin's talks with the head of South Sudan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said relations between Russia and South Sudan were developing "intensively".

Speaking at a meeting with the South Sudan President Salva Kiir in Moscow, Putin noted Russia was one of the first countries to recognise the sovereignty and independence of South Sudan.

"I must say we believe that we have a lot to do, primarily in the area of economic development," Putin added.

Kiir said he was happy for the warm welcome and stressed that he was in Moscow "as an opening for our long work in the future."

South Sudan was one of the African countries present at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

The meeting took place as Kremlin seeks more allies amid the military campaign in Ukraine.