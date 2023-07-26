Russia-Africa Summit: African leaders arrive in St. Petersburg

African leaders have begun to arrive in Saint Petersburg ahead of the second Russia-Africa Summit which kicks off this Thursday.

49 African delegations and 17 heads of state will take part in the two-day summit and economic forum.

The top issues expected to be discussed are food security and the Wagner military group's future on the continent.

With the war in Ukraine ongoing, Russian President Vladimir Putin is under pressure to show his country's commitment to the African continent which is increasingly assertive on the world stage.

Moscow is also seeking more allies from the region.

The summit may also see renewed attempts by African leaders to broker peace in Ukraine.