Sudan’s top general in South Sudan for talks on the war

Sudan’s top military general has arrived in neighbouring South Sudan on Monday (Sep. 04) for talks with its president.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan landed on board an airplane from Port Sudan.

According to the ruling Sovereign council, Monday’s talks will focus on the deadly conflict in Sudan.

In his trip to Juba, Al-Burhan is accompanied by a delegation which includes the Foreign Minister and the head of the General Intelligence Authority.

Early in the almost five-month war in Sudan, South Sudanese president Salva Kiir attempted to mediate between the warring generals, as part of an initiative by the eight-member regional bloc IGAD.

More than 1 million Sudanese fleeing the war have crossed into neighbouring countries such as Chad and South Sudan.

This is Burhan's second trip abroad since the deadly conflict war in his country started.

The Sudanese leader met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt last week in the Egyptian coastal city of el-Alamein.

Egyptian authorities said the national carrier will resume direct flights to Sudan this week following high profile talks between the Egyptian president and Sudan's military chief.