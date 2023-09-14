Libya: More people reported missing in remote areas

A tragic situation is being experienced in the Libyan town of Sousa, located on the Mediterranean coast in the east of the country, as Storm Daniel left it submerged in rainwater, making it impossible to resume rescue work by land.

The only mountain road linking Sousa to the nearby town of Shahat (Cyrene) was completely destroyed after its collapse due to the floods. Abdulrahim Alsharif, Alfaydia town Resident shared his experience

“I am from the Alfaydia area, about 40 km (25 miles) away from Sousa. We have had people missing in the valleys until now and we do not know if they are alive or dead. In Alfaydia, we lost eight people, and on top of that, we are also worried about Derna.”

The city also suffered on Wednesday from a complete loss of electricity and communications.

“They should send bulldozers. The General Electricity Company must intervene. We have been without electricity since Saturday, about five days without electricity. The water company also has to get involved they have to come to fix the drainpipes. God knows that the situation here is zero percent. This means that only God knows the situation,” expressed Abud Tartash, resident.

Although three days have passed since two dams collapsed during the storm, flooding the nearby areas.

No governmental party has visited the city to see the extent of the tragedy and send rescue teams.

The town of Sousa is inhabited by about 8,000 people, and the number of victims killed as a result of the floods is not yet known.

On Wednesday emergency workers uncovered hundreds of bodies in the wreckage of Libya’s eastern city of Derna, which authorities consider is the worst hit area.

Authorities said massive flooding had killed at least 5,100 people, with the toll expected to rise further.

The startling death and devastation wreaked by Mediterranean storm Daniel pointed to the storm’s intensity, but also the vulnerability of a nation torn apart by chaos for more than a decade.

The country is divided by rival governments, one in the east, the other in the west, and the result has been neglect of infrastructure in many areas.