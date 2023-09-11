Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Free calls to Morocco after Earthquake

Free calls to Morocco after Earthquake
Women mourn the victims of the earthquake in Moulay Brahim in the province ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
Fernando Sanchez/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

France

All French mobile phone operators are offering their customers free calls and text messages to Morocco, which has been hit by a violent earthquake, the French Minister for Digital Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot announced on Sunday.

"Following the tragic earthquake, calls and text messages to Morocco will be free for customers of the operators @bouyguestelecom, @free, @orange and @SFR. Absolute solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones", wrote the Minister on his X (ex-Twitter) account.

SFR will be joining the other operators whose customers are already benefiting from free calls to Morocco from "this evening at midnight", he added.

Morocco was hit on Friday evening by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 2,000 people.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..