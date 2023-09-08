Messi-Ronaldo “rivalry is over”, Cristiano Ronaldo says

Ronaldo or Messi? Merely mentioning these names would have pitted La Liga fans against one another a few years ago.

But according to Ronaldo himself, the “rivalry” has faded since the footballers swapped European clubs for pastures new.

The 38-year-old opened up Wednesday (Sep. 06) to the press as Portugal got ready to face Slovakia in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

“I don't see things like that, the rivalry is over. It was good a healthy rivalry that the spectators liked a lot. Whoever likes Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have to hate Messi or vice-versa because they're both very good, they changed the history of football, and they keep on doing it. We are respected throughout the world, that’s the most important thing.

If Argentina's world cup victory convinced Messi fans that he had the upper hand in the rivalry, both football stars have an impressive record winning together 12 Ballon d'Or awards.

"It's about continuing, the legacy continues, the rivalry I don't see things like that. I've already said, we've shared the stage for 15 years and we ended up being, I wouldn’t say friends because I never dined with him, but we are professional colleagues, and we respect each other"

Ronaldo currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while Messi is an Inter Miami forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted Wednesday that he still had international aspirations.