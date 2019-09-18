Welcome to Africanews

Ronaldo says he deserves more Ballon d'Or awards than Messi

Portugal

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited the debate on the greatest footballer of all time, arguing that he deserves to end his soccer career with more Ballon d’Or awards than Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, 34, has won the renowned France Football magazine trophy for the world’s best player five times, as many as Messi, but is eager for more as he moves into the twilight of his career.

“Messi’s in the history of football,” Ronaldo told broadcaster Piers Morgan in an interview with Britain’s ITV on Tuesday.

But I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him.

“But I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him,” he said, referring to the Ballon d’Or awards.

“I’d love it, I think I deserve it.”

We are not friends

The Portugal captain said he was no friend of the Argentine but credited his rival for helping push him further in his own career.

“My relationship with him is, we are not friends, but we have shared this stage for 15 years,” Ronaldo said. “I know that he has pushed me to be a better player and I have pushed him to be a better player as well.”

Ronaldo, who also played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, has five UEFA Champions League winners’ medals and led Portugal to victory at the 2016 UEFA European Championship and 2019 UEFA Nations League tournaments.

“I don’t follow the records, the records follow me. I’m addicted to the success, and I don’t think it’s something bad, I think it’s good,” Ronaldo said.

“It motivates me. If you’re not motivated, it’s better to stop.”

ALSO READ: Ballon d’Or keeps eluding African stars

REUTERS

