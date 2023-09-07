Senegal: another migrant pirogue intercepted

The Senegalese Navy stopped the journey of 118 irregular migrants off the country's coast on Wednesday, the latest in a series of interceptions of pirogues attempting to reach Europe, the armed forces' information department said.

A patrol boat intercepted the 118 would-be migrants off Saint-Louis (north), it said. They were due to be transported to Dakar early Wednesday evening, it said, without giving further details.

The French Navy has reported on social networks several operations to board pirogues, rescue or take charge of illegal migrants since August 23, notably off the coast of Saint-Louis. In all, over 1,000 would-be emigrants have been involved in the past two weeks.

Some sixty Senegalese are presumed to have perished after taking to the sea in July aboard a pirogue spotted and rescued off the coast of Cape Verde on August 14.

Every year, thousands of Africans hoping for a better life attempt to reach Europe via the Atlantic coast, despite the dangerous nature of the journey, which kills hundreds of them.

They travel aboard modest boats or motorized pirogues supplied by smugglers who charge a fee for the trip. Many land in the Canary Islands, the Spanish archipelago, and gateway to Europe.