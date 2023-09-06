Welcome to Africanews

Libya deports 250 undocumented African, Asian migrants

Migrants await processing during a deportation operation by the Ministry of Interior in the Tripoli-based government, in the Libyan capital on September 6, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Migration agreement between Libya and Italy

Libyan Interior Minister Imed Trabelsi announced Wednesday that the north African country deported over 250 undocumented migrants from sub-Saharan African nations and Asia to their respective countries.

"Today, a group of individuals from various nationalities will be deported from this place (the Tarik al-Sikka detention centre). It involves people from Somalia, Niger, Chad, Sudan, Bangladesh and Nigeria," said Imed Trabelsi, Libyan Interior Minister.

The North African neighbors on August 10 agreed to share responsibility for providing shelter for hundreds of migrants stranded at their border, ending a month-long crisis triggered by mass expulsions of migrants by Tunis.

Some 2,000 migrants, primarily from sub-Saharan African countries, had been driven to the remote desert area of Ras Jedir by Tunisian authorities and left there to fend for themselves, according to witnesses, rights groups and UN agencies.

Additional sources • AFP

