Italy’s FM supports Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction without displacing Palestinians

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani backs Egypt’s mediation between Israel and Hamas and supports the Arab plan for Gaza’s reconstruction.

"We are ready to do everything necessary to facilitate a ceasefire that puts an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people and the suffering of the Israeli people, and therefore also the release of hostages. We are also committed to supporting the Egyptian-led project for the reconstruction of Gaza. Our goal is to achieve peace, with the possibility for the Palestinian people to realize their dream of having a state that recognizes Israel and is recognized by Israel." Antonio Tajani told Egyptian Foreign Minister Bedr Abdelatty, during a press conference in Cairo.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is in Egypt for a high-level mission to, where he met with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to advance cooperation on migration, labour, economic development, and regional diplomacy.

Abdelatty said they discussed the regional developments in Palestine, stressing the urgent need to provide the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

On March 4, an emergency Arab summit in Cairo approved Egypt's $53 billion reconstruction plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians from their homes.

Talks also addressed ways to curb irregular migration, with a focus on Egypt’s potential role in disrupting smuggling routes from eastern Libya—a zone influenced by Russian-backed actors.

"For my part, I emphasized Egypt's firm position on the necessity of moving forward toward holding parliamentary and presidential elections simultaneously and as soon as possible, as well as the complete rejection of any foreign presence on Libyan territory. It is of utmost importance also to dismantle the militias in order to achieve safety and stability in Libya, and thereby also address the issue of illegal migration, whose roots are solved by achieving safety and stability there." Egyptian Foreign Minister, Bedr Abdelatty, said.