Haiti: several displaced by gang attacks near affluent neighborhood

Residents of Carrefour-Feuille in the Haitian capital Port-au-prince had to flee their homes Friday to escape another bout of gang violence.

All morning, people left the area in a hurry, holding the few belongings they could salvage.

Unconfirmed reports say that houses were looted and burned, and people were killed in the latest attack.

“The gangs are there (Carrefour-Feuille). There was a lot of shooting yesterday. I had to leave my house and take only a few clothes. All my children left, and I don’t know where they are, five young boys that are in the streets and I can’t find them, and my husband is blind,” shared Destiney Mauliere, displaced resident.

The Haitian National Police informed that it would secure the area, but it did not stop the gangs from continuing a violent takeover of yet another part of the capital.

The local population had organized vigilance brigades to contain the exactions of the armed groups that terrorize 80% of the city.

“I don’t have anywhere else to go. I only have what is here, my ID. I don't know what they took. I don’t know If they burned down my house and stole everything I have,” deplored Jean Edouard Amazan, also displaced.

The Carrefour-Feuille neighborhood, a stone's throw from affluent district Pétionville has been the target of violent attacks by the Ti Lapli gang since August 13th.

Since president's Moise's assassination, gangs have seized control of up to 80% of the capital.

Port-au-Prince, killing, raping, and sowing terror in communities already suffering endemic poverty.