Haiti marks two year anniversary of Jovenel Moise

Haitian officials attended a ceremony at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-Au-Prince on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the assassination of Haitian President, Jovenel Moïse.

On July 7 2021, a squad of gunmen assassinated the president at his home in the capital, Port-au-Prince throwing the country into a deeper crisis amid growing chaos and gang violence.

This week, the Office of Citizen Protection, an independent government agency that investigates complaints against public institutions noted that while the case has barely budged in Haiti, U.S. authorities have arrested 11 suspects and convicted one of them already.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry stressed during a briefing on Thursday that the investigation into the slaying is continuing, but did not provide details.

“For my government, it's important that Jovenel Moïse find justice,” he said. “I am doing everything in my power to help the judicial system move forward.”

On Thursday, María Isabel Salvador, U.N. special envoy to Haiti, said the call continues for those responsible for Moïse's slaying to be brought to justice.

More than 40 other suspects are languishing in one of Haiti’s prisons including at least 18 former soldiers from Colombia accused of participating in the slaying of the president.