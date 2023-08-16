Nigeriens are adapting to escalating living expenses

Life has become increasingly expensive in Niamey, Nigeriens say, as people begin to feel the toll of travel and economic sanctions imposed by the West African bloc ECOWAS.

"I used to buy a bag of chilli for 500 but now it costs 1000 CFA francs”, street food vendor Soufiane Lawali said.

Niger has a population of 25 million people and is considered one of the poorest in the world.

But despite sanctions, the coup leaders have rejected ECOWAS’ demand to release ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

The junta that seized power has held Bazoum, his wife and son, under house arrest in their compound in the capital since July 26.

It says it plans to prosecute Bazoum for “high treason” and undermining state security, crimes that are eligible for the death penalty in Niger.

Marou Seyni, who works as a welder, complained about lack of electricity since the military coup. Niger gets up to 90% of its power from neighboring Nigeria, which has cut off some of its supply.

“We must wait until the electricity comes back on before we can get back to work", Seyni said.

On Thursday, ECOWAS ordered the deployment of a “standby” force to restore constitutional rule in Niger, with Nigeria, Benin, Senegal and Ivory Coast saying they would contribute troops.

The sanctions and suspensions of development aid are expected to have a dramatic impact on living conditions for a country already under heavy strain, humanitarian agencies said.