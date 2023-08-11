PSG coash Enrique hopes for 'positive' Mbappe solution

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique still hopes Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club but refused to comment on Neymar’s future as the Brazil forward moves closer to a possible departure.

Mbappe has trained apart from PSG’s first-team regulars all week after making it clear he wants to play out the final season of his contract and leave as a free agent next year.

The France captain has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Enrique hopes a ‘positive’ solution can be found.

As for Neymar, the 31-year-old was widely reported to have told PSG this week he wants to leave but Enrique said he has spoken with both the Brazilian and midfielder Marco Verratti, who has been linked with a move to the lucrative Saudi Arabian league.

“Regarding Marco and Neymar, I’m used to keeping conversations private. I will not talk about what I said to them.”

PSG unveiled a new sponsor on Friday, but Mbappe, Neymar and Verratti were not among the five featured players promoting it online.