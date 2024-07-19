Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Aubameyang signs for Saudi club Al-Qadsiah

Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Atalanta at the Velodrome stadium   -  
Copyright © africanews
Daniel Cole/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Saudi Arabia

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah for a reported fee of between 9 and €10m.

The 35-year-old Gabonese international joins after one year at Olympique Marseille in which he scored 30 goals with the Ligue 1 side in all competitions and became the top goal scorer in the history of the UEFA Europa League with 31 goals.

Aubameyang is set to earn a reported €20m per season with his new club.

Meanwhile, Maximilian Ibrahimovic, Zlatan's eldest son, has signed his first professional contract with AC Milan, the Italian club said on Thursday.

Marseille are lining up Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood as a replacement.//

Ibrahimovic junior will play with Milan Futuro, Milan’s new under-23 team that will feature in Serie C, the third division.

Maximilian, who will turn 18 in September, has previously played with Milan youth teams.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 93 goals in 163 appearances over two spells at Milan. He retired last year and serves as an adviser to the club.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..