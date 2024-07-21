Injured footballer Lionel Messi honoured for his 45th major title

Argentinian superstar, Lionel Messi, hobbled onto the field in a protective boot on Saturday during a game by his team Inter Miami.

The captain waved to adoring fans at the club’s home pitch in Florida as it honoured the man who has lifted the most trophies in the history of football.

With last week's victory in the Copa America final marking his latest title, he accepted a plaque commemorating his 45th major win as a player for club and country.

Messi was subbed out Argentina’s match against Colombia in that final after his ankle swelled up to nearly twice its size.

It is not clear how long he will be out of the game with the team coach saying his ankle will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Inter Miami went on to win the night's match, a 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire.