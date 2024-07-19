Philadelphia footballer becomes youngest MLS player

Fourteen-year-old Cavan Sullivan has made history, becoming the youngest person ever to appear in a Major Soccer League game.

He was an 85th-minute substitute for Philadelphia Union in their 5-1 win over New England Revolution in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

After the game, he said the thing that surprise him most was the fans.

"Every time I touched the ball, they went crazy. Obviously I dreamed of this day and I had some pictures in my mind of what it would look like, but just hearing them behind my back every time the ball was at my foot was crazy to me," he said

At 14 years and 293 days, the midfielder broke the youth record set 20 years ago by Ghana-born American footballer Freddy Adu, by just 13 days.

Sullivan also became the youngest North American player in the top flight of a team sport.

The teenager signed with Union in May this year and has been described by its sporting director as a “rare and extraordinary talent”.

"Look, this is just the start. Really, really happy to have done this, but it's honestly, the first box checked off. So long journey ahead,” said Sullivan.

The Pennsylvania-born player is tipped to be moving to English football team, Manchester City, when he turns 18 in 2027.

“I know, it's all about where you finish, not where you start. So I'm just going to keep working and keep developing here. So my main focus is on Philadelphia and our season ahead, " he said.