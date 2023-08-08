UN confirms first humanitarian convoy to reach East Darfur

The United Nations says the first humanitarian convoy to reach East Darfur has arrived, delivering 430 tons of agricultural seed.

Briefing reporters in New York, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq informed that “The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs negotiated the movement of these trucks from White Nile to EdDaien, the capital of East Darfur.

”According to Haq, “the convoy delivered 430 tons of agricultural seeds provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization, to be distributed to farmers across the state by the Ministry of Agriculture.”

The Spokesperson added, “Further humanitarian access is urgently required so that all agricultural areas in Darfur can benefit from the provision of seeds. All parties must also provide farmers access to agricultural lands and ensure their protection as they plant and harvest their crops.”

The delivery last week came as U.N. officials say the conflict in Sudan has left 24 million people — half the country’s population — in need of food and other assistance.

The operations director of the U.N. humanitarian agency and the deputy executive director of UNICEF painted a dire picture Friday of the devastation and upheavals in Sudan, with no peace talks in sight.

They say that hotspots like the capital of Khartoum, southern Kordofan and western Darfur have been devastated by fighting and that the more than 110-day conflict has turned a humanitarian crisis into a catastrophe.