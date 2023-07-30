Morocco makes football history in Adelaide

By Africanews
Australia
Morocco made history this Sunday with a victory against South Korea in the Women's World Cup in Adelaide, Australia.
It's the first victory for the Atlas Lionesses in a Women's World Cup.
Morocco scored after six minutes and kept the advantage throughout.
Morocco's defender Nouhaila Benzina also became the first player to wear a Hijab in a World Cup game at senior level.
The ban on wearing the veil in football is still in place in some countries, including France. In a recent decision, the French Council of State upheld the ban imposed by the French Football Federation after an appeal by the "Hijabeuses" collective, who were calling for a change in the regulations.
The victory keeps Morocco in contention to advance to the knockout stages of the tournament.
