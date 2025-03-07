Welcome to Africanews

World Cup kiss: New trial sought for convicted ex-Spanish soccer boss

he former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales passes a police van as he leaves after testifying at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

with AP

Prosecutors are asking for the retrial of former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales, saying the judge incorrectly kept some evidence from the court.

Rubiales was found guilty of sexual assault and fined more than 10,000 euros ($10,800) for the unconsented kiss on player Jenni Hermoso after the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

He and three other defendants — federation officials — were cleared of coercion charges they faced for allegedly trying to convince Hermoso to downplay the kiss that sparked outrage in Spain and marred the celebrations of its first Women’s World Cup trophy.

Prosecutors had asked for a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for Rubiales on the sexual assault and coercion charges. He denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors appealed on Thursday claiming the case judge incorrectly did not allow some evidence to be introduced and some questions also were improperly denied. Prosecutors said the judge was disrespectful and called for a new judge to oversee a new trial.

Hermoso said the guilty verdict for Rubiales set an “important precedent” for women’s rights.

Spain’s National Court also prohibited Rubiales from getting within 200 meters (yards) of Hermoso or communicating with her for a year.

