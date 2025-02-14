Luis Rubiales trial ends: verdict awaited on non-consensual kiss

The trial of Luis Rubiales, the former head of Spanish football, concluded on Friday.

He is facing charges related to a non-consensual kiss he gave to star player Jenni Hermoso.

A verdict is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Rubiales is accused of sexual assault for kissing Hermoso in 2023 after Spain's victory at the women's World Cup in Australia.

He is also charged with coercion for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to minimize the incident afterward.

The backlash from the kiss led to Rubiales' resignation and highlighted issues of macho culture and sexism in sports.

Hermoso, 34, maintains that she did not consent to the kiss, while Rubiales, 47, claims it was consensual.

Judge Jose Manuel Fernandez-Prieto announced the trial's conclusion in San Fernando de Henares, near Madrid, after Rubiales and the other defendants chose not to make final statements.

Prosecutors are seeking a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Rubiales, which includes one year for sexual assault and 18 months for coercion.

Alongside Rubiales, former women's national team coach Jorge Vilda and two ex-federation officials are also accused of attempting to coerce Hermoso, with prosecutors seeking 18 months in prison for them as well.

Footage from the World Cup medal ceremony shows Rubiales grabbing Hermoso's head and kissing her before patting her on the back.

During the trial's opening, Hermoso expressed feeling "disrespected" by the kiss, stating it "should not happen in any social or work setting."

Rubiales stated in court on Tuesday that he was "totally sure" Hermoso agreed to the kiss that was broadcast live globally, and he denied exerting any pressure on her afterward.

"She held me tightly under my armpits, lifted me, and when I came down, I asked if I could give her a kiss, and she said 'OK'. That's what happened," he explained, referring to the kiss as "an act of affection."

He acknowledged that he "made a mistake" during the podium incident and admitted his behavior "was not appropriate," asserting that he should have acted in a more official capacity, but he maintained that no offense was committed.

At the time, he downplayed the significance of the kiss and resisted calls for his resignation during an emergency federation meeting in August 2023, criticizing "false feminism."

Rubiales ultimately resigned in September after FIFA suspended him and Spanish prosecutors launched an investigation into alleged sexual assault.

He had been the federation president since 2018.