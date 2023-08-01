Tunisia: Hafnaoui returns victorious from World Swimming Championships

Tunisia's Olympic champion Ahmed Ayoub Hafnaoui returned home on Monday following two big wins at the World Swimming Championships in Japan.

The 20-year-old Tunisian was welcomed by family members, fans and government representatives on his arrival at Tunis-Carthage airport.

Among those present on Monday were Kamel Deguiche, Minister of Youth and Sport, Mehrez Boussayene, President of the National Olympic Committee and Hedi Belhassan, President of the Tunisian Swimming Federation.

Hafnaoui won two gold medals at Fukuoka, Japan, with victories in the 800 metres freestyle final and the 1,500 metres freestyle final, for which he broke the world record.

In 2020, Hafnaoui became the first Tunisian Olympic champion since Oussama Mellouli won gold in 2008 and 2012. Aged just 18, Hafanoui won the gold medal in the 400m freestyle race at Tokyo 2020.

After some time away to concentrate on university studies in the United States, Hafnaoui