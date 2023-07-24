Al Hilal unveil Koulibaly, new manager Jorge Jesus

Senegal
Al Hilal on Sunday presented Jorge Jesus to fans as the Portuguese coach begins his second spell in charge of Saudi Arabia's most successful club.
New signings Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic were also welcomed by supporters ahead of a friendly against Kuwait FC.
Midfielders Neves and Milinkovic-Savic have joined the Riyadh outfit after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers and Lazio, respectively.
Senegalese defender Koulibaly departed Chelsea just a year into a four-year contract.
Jesus lasted seven months at Al Hilal in his first spell, being dismissed in January 2019.
The 68-year-old was most recently at Fenerbahce, guiding the Turkish club to their first trophy (the Turkish Cup) in nine years.
00:39
Women's World Cup: Nigeria hooks Canada, heroic Nnadozie
01:01
England's Mahrez and Henderson to move to Saudi Arabia
01:11
Africa World Cup qualifiers 2026: Nigeria, South Africa to slug it out
00:50
Zambian women's captain refuses to comment on coach's sexual misconduct allegations
01:00
U23 Africa cup of nations: Morocco plays Egypt in final
01:06
Huge crowds 'stone the devil' as fiercely hot hajj winds down