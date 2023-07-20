England's Mahrez and Henderson to move to Saudi Arabia

Yet another high profile signing for Saudi pro league club Al-Ahli, as Manchester City have agreed to a 30-million-pound deal for right-winger Riyad Mahrez.

Although, the 32-year-old Algeria international has been released from Manchester City’s pre-season trip to South Korea and Japan as a result.

Jeddah-based Al-Ahli have already signed Roberto Firmino following the end of his deal at Liverpool and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea in the off-season.

Mahrez’s fellow countryman Ryad Boudebouz joined Al-Ahli in September last year.

Manchester’s historic rival, Liverpool, is rebuilding its midfield. This summer, the Reds brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to update their ageing midfield.

Jürgen Klopp is set to lose another key member of his team.

Jordan Henderson is set to leave the squad, as Liverpool have reached an agreement with Al Ettifaq.

The England international is set to sign a 3-year contract with the Saudi club. An impossible offer for the Reds to refuse, who will nonetheless have to make up for the departure of their former captain.

The 33-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract at Anfield, was in Germany with Liverpool for their training camp but did not feature in their first pre-season game against Karlsruher.

Also missing was fellow midfielder Fabinho, who the club received a 40-million-pound offer for from Al-Ittihad on Friday.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was recently appointed as manager of Al-Ettifaq.