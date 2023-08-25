Cameroon's Toko Ekambi to join Saudi Pro League side Abha

France's Olympique lyonnais announced the transfer of forward Karl Toko Ekambi to Saudi club d'Abha FC (Saudi Pro League).

On Thursday, the club said the Cameroonian international will be transferred for €1.5 million, plus potential bonuses of €500,000.

Karl Toko Ekambi who signed a 2-year deal had arrived at Olympique Lyonnais from Villarreal during the 2020 winter transfer window for a temporary transfer. The following summer he was transferred for €11.5 million because of a compulsory purchase option and a four-year contract that was set to take him through June 2024.

Ekambi who is 30 started his career at Paris FC (2010-2014) and went on to play in Sochaux (2014-2016), Angers (2016-2018) then Villarreal (2018-2020).

He played 114 matches wearing the Olympique lyonnais jersey and scored 38 goals.

Toko Ekambi (30 ans), formé au Paris FC (2010-2014) avant de jouer à Sochaux (2014-2016), Angers (2016-2018) puis Villarreal (2018-2020), a disputé 114 matches avec Lyon pour 38 buts marqués.

Last winter, the striker, at odds with the Lyon club's ultras, was loaned out to Rennes (19 matches, 5 goals).

He's been called the Cameroon's men national team 55 times et has scored 14 goals with the Indomitable Lions.