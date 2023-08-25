Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Cameroon's Toko Ekambi to join Saudi Pro League side Abha

Cameroon's Toko Ekambi to join Saudi Pro League side Abha
Cameroon's Karl Toko Ekambi during a Group G World Cup Game against Switzerland, in Al Janoub stadium in Qatar on Nov. 24, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Luca Bruno/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP - GOAL

Saudi Arabia

France's Olympique lyonnais announced the transfer of forward Karl Toko Ekambi to Saudi club d'Abha FC (Saudi Pro League).

On Thursday, the club said the Cameroonian international will be transferred for €1.5 million, plus potential bonuses of €500,000.

Karl Toko Ekambi who signed a 2-year deal had arrived at Olympique Lyonnais from Villarreal during the 2020 winter transfer window for a temporary transfer. The following summer he was transferred for €11.5 million because of a compulsory purchase option and a four-year contract that was set to take him through June 2024.

Ekambi who is 30 started his career at Paris FC (2010-2014) and went on to play in Sochaux (2014-2016), Angers (2016-2018) then Villarreal (2018-2020).

He played 114 matches wearing the Olympique lyonnais jersey and scored 38 goals.

Toko Ekambi (30 ans), formé au Paris FC (2010-2014) avant de jouer à Sochaux (2014-2016), Angers (2016-2018) puis Villarreal (2018-2020), a disputé 114 matches avec Lyon pour 38 buts marqués.

Last winter, the striker, at odds with the Lyon club's ultras, was loaned out to Rennes (19 matches, 5 goals).

He's been called the Cameroon's men national team 55 times et has scored 14 goals with the Indomitable Lions.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..