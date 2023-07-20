Egypt: Dozens swim in the Nile to cool off and fight rising temperatures

Dozens of people have taken to the Nile river on the outskirts of Cairo, to cool off and fight the rising temperatures as a heatwave hits Egypt. Weather maps show that the heat wave that started in Egypt since last Thursday will continue until next week.

"We come here during summer, as you see, to cool off with our children, it is better than travelling long distances to reach Alexandria. This (al-Qanater al-Khayreya) is the resort of the poor " says Khatab Ramadan, a Cairo resident.

"We come here as this is the "resort of the poor", we aren't able to go to Sharm El-Sheikh or Alexandria, or any other place, but this one is for free, we spend a few hours and go back home." Sabah Farag, Egyptian resident.

Another resident Mostafa Gamal lamented the rising temperatures and high cost of living. "What should we do? It is too hot here, and amid the price surges, we can't go to Alexandria or any other place. It will cost us at least 2,000 Egyptian pounds per day (around 59 Euros), I went to Alexandria a week before Eid with my family and one day cost us 5,000 Egyptian pounds (147 Euro), including transportation and food. But here everything is free, that's why many people visit."

The heatwave will last until the end of July according to current predictions due to the seasonal depression in India, but hot weather will decease by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Last week, Egypt experienced one of its many summer heatwaves, with temperatures soaring above 37.7 degrees Celsius, according to Egypt’s national weather forecaster.

Globally, Earth’s average temperature on Wednesday remained at an unofficial record high set the day before, the latest grim milestone in a week that has seen a series of climate-change-driven extremes.