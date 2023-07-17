Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Zambia: economic growth set to slow in 2023

Zambia: economic growth set to slow in 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Zambia

Following a budget plan presented by the ministry of finance on Sunday, Zambia's economy is projected to grow by just 2.7% in 2023, down from 4.7% in 2022, as contractions in the mining and energy sectors restrain growth.

After becoming the first country in Africa to default on its sovereign debt in 2020, Zambia has finally completed a long-delayed debt restructuring plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

By 2026, the IMF predicted that this will save the southern African nation $7.65 billion.

Based on improvements in macroeconomic conditions and the enactment of reforms, the budget plan projects that Zambia's GDP will grow by 4.8% in 2024, 4.3% in 2025, and 5.0% in 2026.

As Zambia works to restore fiscal sustainability, the country is experiencing a rise in confidence, according to Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..