Ons Jabeur aims to make history at Wimbledon

Professional tennis player Ons Jabeur is hoping to return to Wimbledon determined to finish what she started last year and take her already exceptional career to new heights.

Jabeur took the first set in last year’s final before Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina rallied to win in three, denying the Tunisian a first Grand Slam crown.

“Always prepared as much as I can to be a hundred per cent ready. The first rounds are very tough, so I take one day at a time. I have been having good practices and good hits, and hopefully this level continues during the matches,” shares Jabeur.

The Tunisian is looking to become the first African and the first Arab to win a Grand Slam title, after reaching the final in London last year.

Jabeur also is aware that she is an inspiration for a lot of talented young players from her country and her continent.

"I always talk in my interviews that I want to inspire more and more generations from my country, from my continent. I believe we have a lot of talented players. It is a shame not to see them here at Grand Slams, in Wimbledon. I know that they dream about it, so hopefully I can share more my experience and give them some advice if they want to be professional tennis players. I have a little experience so maybe it can help them. I believe that nothing comes easily. In the beauty of things that comes, there is a little bit of struggle in it, and I believe that you enjoy it more,” explains the 29 year old.

This year, Jabeur lost in the second round at Melbourne Park in January and struggled with injuries for much of the season.

She returned to an interesting level at Roland Garros but stopped short of the quarterfinals.