Ogier extends lead in Safari Rally Kenya

Kenya
It was the third day of the World Rally Championship in Kenya popularly known as the safari rally.
Sébastien Ogier extended his lead in the Safari Rally Kenya on Friday afternoon.
The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver ended the day 22.8 seconds clear of teammate Kalle Rovanpera.
Elfyn Evans completed a Toyota 1-2-3, 30 seconds off the lead going into the weekend.
