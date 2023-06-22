Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Tanak gets early stage win at Rally Kenya

WRC in action in Nairobi on 21, May 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Kenya

The 70th edition of the iconic Safari Rally Kenya took place adjacent to the Kasarani National Stadium in the capital Nairobi.

Ott Tanak edged out Sebastien Ogier for the first stage win at Rally Kenya on Thursday.

The 2019 world champion finished 0.1 seconds quicker than Ogier with Kalle Rovanpera cut 2.4 seconds adrift of the Estonian.

Rovanpera had earlier on Wednesday set the pace in the shakedown.

More showdowns are expected in Naivasha from Friday till the weekend.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..