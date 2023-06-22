Tanak gets early stage win at Rally Kenya

Kenya
The 70th edition of the iconic Safari Rally Kenya took place adjacent to the Kasarani National Stadium in the capital Nairobi.
Ott Tanak edged out Sebastien Ogier for the first stage win at Rally Kenya on Thursday.
The 2019 world champion finished 0.1 seconds quicker than Ogier with Kalle Rovanpera cut 2.4 seconds adrift of the Estonian.
Rovanpera had earlier on Wednesday set the pace in the shakedown.
More showdowns are expected in Naivasha from Friday till the weekend.
01:47
Sudan: Unless 'guns are silenced', 'exodus of people to continue', UN official warns
01:08
Kenya: Lawmakers pass budget, biggest in country's history
01:10
Kenyan opposition MPs walk out of Parliament as budget is unveiled
Go to video
Pics of the day: June 12, 2023
01:01
Kenya to convert massacre forest into a memorial site
01:27
Kenya: Demonstrators protest tax hike plans, 11 arrested